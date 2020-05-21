The process for the construction of the first photovoltaic park in Kozani, northwestern Greece, has entered the final stretch. Its capacity will be 15 megawatts and it forms part of a mega-project of 230 MW in the area.

Public Power Corporation subsidiary PPC Renewables has completed the tender procedure for the concession and construction of the first unit of 15 MW in the record time of 90 days. This serves as a sign of credibility for the market that is necessary for the implementation of the company’s ambitious investment plan, given the time PPC tenders used to require for the construction of new projects.

Four companies took part in this first tender for the project budgeted at about 10 million euros. Sources say the preferred bidder appears to be METKA, while the project’s construction will probably begin in July. In the tender for the second photovoltaic unit, also with a capacity of 15 MW but with a budget of €15 million, Terna appears to be the winning bidder.

Upon completing the two tenders, PPC Renewables will allow the launch of the construction of Greece’s biggest solar energy park and one of the largest in Europe, in the area of the PPC mines at Kozani, laying the groundwork for a post-lignite energy growth model in Western Macedonia.

May 28 is the deadline for the submission of bids for the big photovoltaic unit of 200 MW, which along with the two smaller ones will take the cluster to 230 MW.

Sources say that in June PPC Renewables will also select Helector as the preferred company for the development of the island of Milos’ geothermal field. The PPC subsidiary has secured the approval of the Energy Ministry to set up a special purpose company to undertake the utilization of the geothermal fields on Lesvos, Milos, Kimolos, Polyaigos, Nisyros and Methana.

At this rate, by the second quarter of 2021 it is estimated that PPC Renewables will have exceeded 250 MW in installed capacity, covering half of the distance to the target for the first three years set by the management of Konstantinos Mavros upon beginning its mandate.