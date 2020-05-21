Turkey says EU commissioner speaks like Greek rather than EU official

Turkey on Wednesday slammed comments by European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas who said Turkey had tried to exploit refugees for political gains.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement that Schinas' statements to Euronews, “are more like the political discourse of members of the Greek government than an EU official.”

“The EU Commission, which should be the protector of the founding agreements of the European Union, has not started a serious examination about the violations and repulsions at EU borders,” he added.

Aksoy referred to the reports on alleged illegal practices on the Greek-Turkish border and therefore the EU's border, stressing that the European Commission must investigate them.

He reiterated the allegations of the killing of Pakistani Muhammad Gulzar by Greek border guards in Evros, and the alleged pushbacks of migrants from Greece in the Aegean and Evros, “before the eyes of the EU agencies,” and added that asylum seekers in Greece do not receive their applications.