Nurses at public hospitals hold work stoppage on Thursday

Nursing staff of state-run hospitals will hold a four-hour work stoppage on Thursday to protest what it described as “divisionary” policies, their union POEDIN said on Wednesday.

The union said that the Health Ministry has created two separate branches in staff, nurses and assistant nurses, which “will interrupt the operation of hospitals and create acute problems in the relationship between the two sectors.”

The stoppage will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nursing staff at public hospitals in the prefecture of Attica will hold a rally at noon on Thursday outside the ministry, on Aristotelous Steet, and at the prefecture's administrative health branches.