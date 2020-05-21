Measures for tourism are in the right direction, more will be required, say tourism bodies

The measures announced by the government are in the right direction for the resumption of business in the tourism industry but there was still room for “significant improvements” and initiatives in labour and tax issues, the head of Greece’s leading tourism association SETE said on Thursday.

SETE’s Yiannis Retsos proposed an extension of the VAT reduction on accommodation, tourist package services and maritime tourism, noting that, in the coming months, other interventions will certainly be needed, along with an immediate response to the unforeseeable issues that will arise.

“Tourism, especially after the opening of the borders on July 1, is called upon to once again be at the forefront of the fight for Greece’s recovery,” he added.

The government measures were also welcomed by the president of Panhellenic Hoteliers Federation, Grigoris Tassios, who added however that there is still a long way to go in order to clarify issues relating to health protocols, abolition of the overnight stay tax and the reduction of VAT on accommodation to 6 pct.

“[It is] the first substantial step for curbing recession and looking at the future of tourism,” he said on Thursday.

He also expressed concern over which countries Greece will get tourists from this year.