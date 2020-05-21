Acid attack victim offers no clues on attacker’s identity

A woman who was attacked with acid outside her workplace in southern Athens on Wednesday told police she had insights as to the possible identity of her attacker, according to police sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Thursday.

“I cannot imagine who would want to hurt me,” the victim is said to have told offcers who spoke to her for a few minutes at the private clinic where she is being treated for severe burns.

The 34-year-old victim said she remembered a woman, dressed in black and donning a face mask, approaching her as she waited for the elevator in the building where she works in the district of Kallithea anddousing her with a caustic substance.

Police is focusing its investigation on people in her immediate environment and on whether she had received threats in the past.

Investigators are also examining footage from security cameras in the area.