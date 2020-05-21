PM: Greece even better for investments now than five months ago

Greece is even more suitable for investments now than it was five months ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told senior executives of the Young Presidents' Organisation (YPO) in a video conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The subject of the video conference, which was attended by about 1,000 CEOs and business leaders in more than 100 countries, was Greece's success in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the next steps for the recovery of the Greek economy.

Mitsotakis answered questions from the participants about Greece's investment prospects and said the government's strategy from the beginning was to upgrade the investment environment in a way that would maximise Greece's advantages.

“We have come a long way in this direction, we have reduced taxes, we have improved the regulatory framework, the digitalisation of public administration has progressed - something that many thought was impossible. And now we have the added advantage that we are considered a safe country with a well-functioning public administration,” he said.