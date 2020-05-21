Foreign minister hails 30 years of Greek-Israeli diplomatic relations

Greece and Israel have achieved “much more than we perhaps would have expected ourselves” in the 30 years of diplomatic relations, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement issued on Thursday to mark the occasion.

“It is a small miracle. Today, what unite us are so many things, that I am convinced this relationship of friendship and cooperation will move forward with leaps and bounds in the near and distant future,” he said.

“Through this multifaceted relationship, we also set the example that cooperation is the only way to security, stability and prosperity in our region.”

Bilateral cooperation extends to science, culture, trade, innovation, energy, tourism, security and defense, and continues to grow in new fields, he said, adding that Athens remains firmly committed to strengthening relations between the European Union and Israel.

Dendias also noted the tripartite cooperation with Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of the EastMed pipeline project which “is open to third countries, based, of course, on respect for international law and good neighborly relations.”

Bilateral cooperation also extends to the fight against anti-semitism. “As Greeks, we consider it our duty to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive,” he said and pointed to the construction of the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki.

The minister said he looks forward to meeting his newly-appointed Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.