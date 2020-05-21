New Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

A pair of Turkish fighter jets entered Greek airspace and flew several times over several islands on the eastern Aegean on Thursday.

The F-16s first flew over the islets of Arkii at 1.59 p.m. at 24,000 feet, over Lipsi at 2.04 p.m. anther minutes later at 17,000 and 15,000 feet.

Later, the fighter jets flew over Patmos at 25,000 feet and again over Lipsi at 26,000 feet.

The pair of jets then separated and flew over Lipsi and Arkii at 25,000 feet at 2.12 p.m. Ten minutes later, the jests passed again over Lipsi and Agathonisi.