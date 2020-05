Photo source: @megaratv.gr

A fire that broke out over a large area of forestland in west Attica has been brought under control, the fire service said on Thursday.

The blaze near Alepohori started shortly after 11 a.m. in an area with scattered houses but fire service crews arrived quickly and contained its spread.

Authorities had 15 firemen with seven vehicles and a water-dropping aircraft in the area.