Athens metro to get three more stations this summer, says minister

TAGS: Transport

Three more stations on Line 3 of the Athens metro, also known as the blue line, will open to passengers by early July, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis said on Thursday.

The line, which is currently being extended to the port of Piraeus, south of the capital, will include six new stations – Agia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikaia, Maniatika, Piraeus and Dimotiko Theatro (Municipal Theater).

Speaking during an inspection of the Agia Varvara construction site in western Athens, Karamanlis said that the station, as well as those at the Piraeus suburbs of Nikaia and Korydallos, will be operational in early July.

The conservative minister added that the aim was to have the remaining three stations ready in 2022.

Line 3 currently runs from Agia Marina to Doukissis Plakentias station in northern Athens and Athens International Airport, in eastern Attica.

