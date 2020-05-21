Greek, Israeli presidents sign joint declaration to mark anniversary

The presidents of Greece and Israel issued a joint declaration on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to “celebrate the past, present and future of bilateral ties.”

Signed by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, the declaration hails the progress made since Greece recognized the State of Israel on May 21, 1990, and particularly the deepening of ties in recent years in the areas of investments, energy, tourism, defense, technology and culture.

“Apart from powerful political bonds, this relationship has developed significantly in recent years,” the presidents said.

“Our diaspora communities have played an important role in building this bridge of friendship between our countries,” they added.

They also emphasized the tripartite partnership with the Republic of Cyprus, with the support of the United States, for strengthening regional security, stability and growth.

“The plan for the EastMed pipeline bolsters the European Union’s energy security and brings our neighbors in the Eastern Mediterranean closer,” the declaration says.

“As the Hellenic Republic and the State of Israel underscore this important milestone in their relations, we are determined to continue working with close cooperation and coordination… to promote this friendship and partnership,” the presidents vowed.