US offers Greece more humanitarian aid for migration

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Thursday conveyed a decision by the State Department to bolster humanitarian aid to Greece in a telephone conversation with Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

According to the state-run ANA-MPA news agency, Pyatt told Koumoutsakos that the US State Department is allocating 2.35 million dollars’ worth of additional aid to help Greece address migration and refugee challenges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds come on top of American assistance worth 600,000 dollars that was announced in mid-April, the Migration Ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pyatt hailed the State Department’s announcement of the additional aid, saying that it reflects “the exceptional burden Greece has carried” in the migration crisis.