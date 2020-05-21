Turkish patrol harasses Frontex vessel, Greek fishing boat

A Turkish patrol boat sailed into Greek waters on Thursday and made dangerous maneuvers close to a ship belonging to the European border agency Frontex and also near a Greek fishing boat, the Shipping Ministry in Athens said.

Two Greek boats from the coast guard and port authority were dispatched from the eastern Aegean island of Chios to investigate the complaint. They located the Turkish patrol boat that had harassed the two ships, as well as a second Turkish patrol in the same vicinity.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the two Turkish vessels proceeded to harass the two Greek ships by making similar dangerous maneuvers.



The Hellenic Coast Guard released a video of the incident with the Frontex ship.