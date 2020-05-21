Greece-Israel relationship going from ‘strength to strength,’ PMs agree

The “strategic partnership” between Greece and Israel is “going from strength to strength,” the prime ministers of the two countries confirmed in a video call on Thursday, marking 30 years of diplomatic ties.

“As Greece and Israel celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations, PM @netanyahu and I reaffirmed the strategic partnership between our two countries. Our relationship is going from strength to strength, expanding further in areas such as energy, defense, tourism & technology,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted after his discussion with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Apart from discussing deepening ties in security, innovation, energy, trade and culture, the two leaders also discussed Greece’s opening of its tourism sector to citizens of Israel, among other countries that have performed well in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, Netanyahu said that there has been an increase in interest among Israelis for holidays in Greece in recent days, adding that his country is also examining the resumption of flights to and from countries – including Greece – that have been successful in their coronavirus approach.