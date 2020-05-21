Just three new coronavirus infections reported; deaths rise to 168

New infections with the novel coronavirus inched up to 2,853 in Greece on Thursday after just three new cases were confirmed, while two new fatalities took the total death toll to 168.

In his regular evening update, Health Ministry adviser and spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said that 21 patients remain intubated and 98 have been discharged from intensive care.

The total number of tests for Covid-19 that have been carried out since the start of the outbreak in Greece reached 144,078 on Thursday, Tsiodras said.

The infectious disease expert stressed the need for continued vigilance, however, pointing to recent international studies offering compelling evidence that the novel coronavirus spreads swiftly through the air and especially in enclosed spaces where people are in close proximity.

“The road back is anything but easy and we remain on high alert,” he said, advising citizens to avoid indoor gatherings and crowds.