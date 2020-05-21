Baby tests positive for coronavirus

An eight-month-old baby that tested positive for the coronavirus was being treated in the intensive care unit of the Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital in Athens on Thursday.

According to a report broadcast by state-run ERT TV, the infant was admitted to the hospital with an underlying disease.

It was examined for coronavirus before being admitted to the ICU and tested positive.

The Health Ministry on Thursday afternoon confirmed three new cases of Covid-19, the diseases caused by the virus, bringing the total to 2,853.