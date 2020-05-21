Commission support  for 3rd InvestGR Forum

For the third consecutive year, the Representation of the European Commission in Greece is supporting the InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece.



The head of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, George Markopouliotis, stated: “The Covid pandemic is a test for all of us. It is an unprecedented challenge for healthcare systems and, at the same time, it brings unpredictable challenges to our economies. With all the tools at our disposal and with the recovery plan, we must boldly seize the opportunity to invest in a modern, digital and healthy economy, which will ensure vital resources for the next generation.”



InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos commented: “We are honored and especially pleased at the steadfast confidence of such an important institution as the European Commission in the InvestGR Forum for three consecutive years. In the current circumstances, with the European economy being tested as a result of the health crisis, this support has a special symbolism in view of the new starting point of Greece and its effort to attract foreign investment.”



The 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020, titled “Greece in the Pole Position,” will be held online in two separate sessions, on July 15-16 and October 8-9.