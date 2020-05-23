Greece and Israel are celebrating the 30th anniversary of complete diplomatic ties between the two nations.

A lot of taboos had to be overcome in order to forge this bond, which has evolved into one of the constants of Greek foreign policy.

For the past few years every Greek government has pursued a similar policy with regard to its policy vis-a-vis Israel, so that the country has become a valuable partner in the spheres of the economy and defense, among several others.

The two countries have also forged an alliance that is constantly being strengthened and expanded into new areas.