Restaurateurs unhappy with support measures

Food service businesses may be preparing to reopen next week but they are also protesting against the government measures for them, which they consider to be insufficient as far as safeguarding their sustainability is concerned.



Restaurant owners go as far as warning that the value-added tax reduction from 24% to 13% announced will not be passed on to customers, arguing that not only should the measure have been permanent and not for just five months, but applied to all food service and not just to coffee and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the head of the restaurateurs association (POESE), Giorgos Kavvathas.