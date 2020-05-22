Greek beaches the world’s second best in Blue Flag count

Greece has been given another reason to brandish its credentials as a world class tourist destination after it clinched second place, after Spain, among 47 countries around the world for the number of blue flags awarded to its beaches. A staggering 497 beaches received the 2020 Blue Flag quality award list for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism boats. Iconic beaches in Halkidiki in northern Greece, the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes and Crete led the pack with the most flags. Moreover, 14 Greek marinas and six sustainable tourism boats were also awarded a blue flag.