Panathinaikos is officially the 2019-2020 champion of the Basket League, while Aris and PAOK are spared relegation despite being in the drop zone when the league was stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown in March.

On Thursday the Basket League members voted 13-1 in favor of Panathinaikos being crowned champion having been at the top of the table when the league stopped. The only club not to support the motion was Panathinaikos, out of sportsmanship. Second-placed AEK abstained, having previously spoken in favor of the league continuing.

The league also agreed not to have Aris and PAOK relegated to the A2 division. It is not clear whether any clubs will go up from the A2 division.

Instead the league has decided to tighten up the rules for membership in the next championship, raising the letter of guarantee submitted to 200,000 euros. Talks even included a possible exit bonus for clubs not wishing to participate in the 2020-21 season.

Aspiring participants will need to submit their applications by June 30, it was decided.