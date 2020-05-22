Dendias, Saleh discuss Libya crisis
The risk of a wider escalation in Libya was the focus of a telephone conversation late Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Libya’s Parliament speaker in the east, Aguila Saleh.
In a post on Twitter Friday, Dendias said the two had discussed the “need for a peaceful settlement to [the] crisis.”
I spoke last night by phone with #Libya HoR President Aguila Saleh Eissa-focus on situation in Libya & need for a peaceful settlement to crisis. pic.twitter.com/1aMu0klq1g— Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) May 22, 2020