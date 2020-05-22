NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dendias, Saleh discuss Libya crisis

TAGS: Politics, Security

The risk of a wider escalation in Libya was the focus of a telephone conversation late Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Libya’s Parliament speaker in the east, Aguila Saleh.

In a post on Twitter Friday, Dendias said the two had discussed the “need for a peaceful settlement to [the] crisis.”

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 