Authorities to close down some streets to car traffic in favor of pedestrians in central Athens
The government plans to restrict car traffic in the center of Athens in a bid to let people circulate while observing physical distancing measures meant to limit the spread of coronavirus.
According to a joint ministerial decision published in the government gazette on Friday, authorities will for the next three months close down some streets in the capital’s historical center in favor of pedestrians and cyclists.
Access will be restricted to permanent residents and vehicles linked to local businesses.