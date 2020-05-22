NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Authorities to close down some streets to car traffic in favor of pedestrians in central Athens

TAGS: Athens, City Life, Coronavirus

The government plans to restrict car traffic in the center of Athens in a bid to let people circulate while observing physical distancing measures meant to limit the spread of coronavirus.

According to a joint ministerial decision published in the government gazette on Friday, authorities will for the next three months close down some streets in the capital’s historical center in favor of pedestrians and cyclists.

Access will be restricted to permanent residents and vehicles linked to local businesses.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 