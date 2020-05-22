67 migrants land on island of Lesvos

Two boats carrying a total of 67 migrants and refugees landed on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos late Thursday.

Most of the passengers were from Afghanistan and African countries, while 16 were from Syria.

Authorities said all the migrants would be kept in quarantine for the next 14 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A total of 173 migrants have reached Lesvos since the start of May.

