Gov't moving towards opening primary schools

The government is moving towards the opening of primary schools if current epidemiological data continues on a downward trend, according its spokesman Stelios Petsas on Friday, who said the most probable date will be June 1. Kindergartens and nurseries may also open, he added.

Speaking to Skai TV, Petsas made it clear, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had done this week in his televised address, that this will happen on the condition that coronavirus infection rates remain low. He added that the PM will announce what will happen on Monday as he will by that time have heard the suggestion of the experts.

"It's not normal for our children to be six months away from school. It is normal for them to be at school. The question is whether it is good for the children to leave home and go to school,” he said.

Secondary schools opened on Monday.