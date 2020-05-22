Sixteen new coronavirus infections at Larissa Roma camp

Health authorities recorded 16 new coronavirus infections in a Roma settlement in Nea Smyrni, Larissa, central Greece, on Friday.

Ten of the cases were among the last 107 tests conducted in the camp in recent days.

Two more patients went to the local hospital themselves after developing some of the symptoms. One of them is a 46-year-old man who is being treated in the intensive care unit of Larissa’s General Hospital and the other is a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

The remaining four infections were confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Health authorities have started a new round of contact tracing for the new coronavirus patients.