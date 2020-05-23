Concerns are growing about the potential for high transmission of the new coronavirus within large enclosed communities after health authorities recorded 18 new Covid-19 infections in a Roma settlement in Nea Smyrni, Larissa, central Greece, which was locked down last month following an outbreak of the virus.

Scores of camp residents have been tested by health officials who will now trace the contacts of the new cases. The camp residents who tested positive include a 46-year-old man who is in the intensive care unit of Larissa General Hospital and a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Another new case is a resident of a hotel hosting migrants in Kranidi, in the Peloponnese, which was also locked down last month after 150 people there tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid concerns about a possible outbreak in overcrowded migrant reception centers on the Aegean islands, authorities extended restrictions on movement in those camps until June 7.

The 18 cases at the Roma camp are among the 21 new Covid-19 infections announced by authorities yesterday, bringing the total to 2,873. There was one more death, pushing the death toll to 169.