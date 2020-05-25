As education authorities mull the reopening of primary schools, with a decision expected on Monday, Kathimerini understands that a plan for the reopening of state kindergartens and creches could involve the installation of prefabricated buildings in school grounds to guard against overcrowding in classrooms from September.

According to a draft bill compiled by the Interior Ministry, local and regional authorities will be able to acquire prefabricated buildings in instances where it is deemed that there are too many children in existing classrooms for adequate social distancing to be observed.

In a briefing to reporters on Friday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that a decision on the reopening of primary schools will be taken on Monday, with the likely reopening on June 1 on the condition that the rate of Covid-19 infections remains at the current low level. Kindergartens and creches will likely follow suit, he said.

Meanwhile preparations are under way for university entrance exams, which are to start from June 15. Candidates will be obliged to sit 1.5 meters apart from each other while face masks will be optional.



Health authority guidelines stipulate that the classrooms used for exams be ventilated, with open windows wherever possible, and disinfected between tests, while the use of fans is forbidden.