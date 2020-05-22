ATHEX: Benchmark ends week 2.7% higher

Banking and energy stocks boosted the Greek bourse on the last day of this week, although the benchmark ended up holding onto just a fraction of the gains it had recorded before the closing auctions. Even so its consolidation well above the 600-point mark is a positive omen ahead of next week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 609.20 points, adding 0.14% to Thursday’s 608.34 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.69% to almost halve the losses recorded so far this month.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.09% on Friday to 1,452.48 points and the banks index grew 1.90%.

Terna Energy jumped 5.63%, Public Power Corporation augmented 3.36%, National Bank moved up 3.22%, Titan Cement improved 2.73%, Piraeus Bank collected 2.25% and Alpha grabbed 1.45%, while OTE telecom gave up 2.28% and Fourlis parted with 2.05%.

In total 52 stocks reported gains, 42 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €45.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.28% to close at 47.25 points.