The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the labor market are now obvious, as data from the Manpower Organization (OAED) showed that the number of registered unemployed rose in April by 211,526 or 21.73% from the same month in 2019.



There was a 35.09% rise in the number of jobless on unemployment benefits to 49,980 people. In total, the number of people registered with OAED as unemployed last month came to 1,185,013, up by 53,367 or 4.72% from the previous month.



The number of long-term unemployed – i.e. those without a job for at least 12 months – came to 531,464.