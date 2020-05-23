Environment minister visits Mati, eyes regeneration plan

A plan for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged east Attica community of Mati will be posted for public consultation in June, Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said during a visit to the coastal town on Friday. Hatzidakis said the government has pledged to "lay the foundations for a new, sustainable’ settlement in Mati." “There are definitely many difficulties and obstacles, but we will keep our promises,” he added. One hundred and two people died when a fire ripped through the coastal village of Mati in July 2018. [ANA-MPA/Environment Ministry]