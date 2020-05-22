Ministry of Tourism issues directions for hotels, campings

The Greek Ministry of Tourism released comprehensive guidelines that hotels, camping sites, travel agents and transport companies must observe ahead of the reopening of the tourist season in June.

Each hotel or tourism facility is expected to establish a protocol based on the ministry’s directions and adapted to its facilities, and to designate a coordinator who will work in association with a doctor.

It must also train the staff on how to deal with guests and introduce precautions for personal safety during their work at the facilities.

The 20-pages-long directive covers the training of staff to recognize possible coronavirus symptoms and the implementation of emergency procedures for possible cases; details on how staff should clean the rooms and serve guests and calls for disinfection procedures of all surfaces, keys and materials handled by guests.

Staff members are also to have their temperatures checked on a daily basis, while the hotel is expected to keep contact records for both staff and guests in case contact tracing becomes necessary, and report any possible Covid-19 symptoms.

Particular regulations are also set out for specific rooms, such as kitchens, restaurants, public rest rooms, pools and delivery areas, while kitchens are off bounds for non-staff.

Greece announced that it will allow the reopening of year-round hotels on June 1, including camping grounds.

On June 15, seasonal hotels will reopen, the same day that international flights will resume from a number of yet unspecified approved countries.

