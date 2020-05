This Wednesday the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding a webinar, in Greek, on “Digital Marketing of the Tourism Product,” running from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The following day, on Thursday, it will host another online seminar themed “German Terminology for Customer Service in Hotels,” from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

To register for the classes log on to www.dual.com.gr/ahkakademie.