State property sold to Hellenic Cables subsidiary

The new management of the Public Properties Company (ETAD) has reached an agreement with Fulgor for the sale of a real estate asset at the municipality of Loutraki-Agii Theodori.

The property being acquired by the Cablel group subsidiary (Hellenic Cables) is adjacent to its existing industrial unit that produces underwater power cables, and copper and aluminum rods.

The aim of the purchase is to strengthen the company’s sales abroad, for which a hiring program is already under way.

Fulgor has been eyeing the property since 2012, with interest being rekindled in 2018, albeit without a positive conclusion until just a few days ago.