Increase to support for landlords hurt by measures being mulled

The Finance Ministry is seeking ways to increase support for property owners following strong reactions to the government’s announcement that it will only cover a third of the losses landlords have incurred from the forced 40% reduction of the rent paid by businesses and employees who were hurt by the coronavirus restrictions.

Kathimerini understands that although the original measure being planned by the ministry was supposed to offset 33.3% of losses with the tax dues of the year’s second half, the ministry is now exploring whether it has the fiscal leeway to raise that rate, possibly up to 40%.

A final decision on the issue is expected in the coming days.