Cars torched outside Athens court complex

Police have launched an investigation into the torching of four cars parked in a lot at the Evelpidon Street court complex in central Athens in the early hours of Saturday.

The attackers entered the courtyard shortly before 1 a.m. and set fire to vehicles that belonged to court staff and had been parked outside building 16 of the complex. The fire service was able to contain the blaze, which damaged the vehicles but caused no injuries.

The incident was condemned by the Union of Greece’s Prosecutors, who said in a statement that they “will not be intimidated or stopped by such cowardly and undemocratic actions.”

It also called on the government to beef up security at the court complex and for a swift investigation into the identity of the perpetrators.