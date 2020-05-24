Cafes, restaurants gear up for reopening

A man works outside his cafe in Monastiraki in downtown Athens on Saturday, in preparation for its reopening Monday, as part of the fourth phase of a government plan to loosen restrictions imposed in March to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening of bars and restaurants is to be strictly regulated, with protective face masks being compulsory for staff and a distance of 2 meters maintained between tables. The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) said that food and drinks businesses must be disinfected regularly and that emp loyers must appoint someone to oversee the enforcement of measures. Staff will also work on rotation. [Alexandros Vlahos/ANA-MPA]