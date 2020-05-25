New tactics in mosquito war

Regional and municipal authorities in Attica have enlisted drones and helicopters to spray against mosquitoes, while plans are afoot for an observatory that will monitor the insect’s population and help safeguard the public against diseases like the West Nile virus.



Helicopters can be used to spray insecticide over relatively uninhabited coastal areas, while drones would be more effective in urban areas, a regional official told Kathimerini.



The spraying program, which started in early March and will finish later this month, comes as regional authorities are working with the Benaki Phytopathological Institute to create an observatory that would gather information from Attica’s 66 municipalities on mosquito populations and amend spraying strategies accordingly.