Two new coronavirus deaths bring total to 171

Two more patients died from the novel coronavirus in Greece in the last 24 hours, the country’s health authorities said on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 171.

Another three new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, pushing the new total to 2,876.

The number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 20 (median age is 71), the Health Ministry said, while 99 people have left ICU.

Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 152,998 tests.