Turkey's Akar slams Greece for unspecified 'provocations'

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece of harassing Turkish forces in the Aegean over the previous days, calling it “a very serious provocation.”

Akar, who was on board frigate “Barbaros” at a Turkish naval base when he made his statement Sunday, said he “could not explain” Greek “provications” but could offer no specific examples, either.

Akar also repeated the Turkish line that “there is no hope a plan that ignores Turkey in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean can survive,” referring to joint plans by Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and Israel to exploit hydrocarbon resources, with the help of western oil and gas companies.

“We will do everything to defend our interests and our rights, and this is no threat,” Akar added.

Akar's statement was made a few hours after Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a new wave of migrants would hit Greece after the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece successfully prevented waves of migrants, who attempted to cross from Turkey earlier this year, aided and abetted by Turkish authorities, from entering.