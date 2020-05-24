International flights to Athens only until end-June

Restrictions allowing international flights to and from Athens only have been extended to June 30, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday.



The ban to other Greek airports only exempts emergency, state, cargo, humanitarian, ferry, military and Frontex flights, those carrying health equipment and those for passenger transits and repatriations.



Athens International Airport has taken additional precautions ahead of the expected inflow of tourists as of June 15, creating more than 300 antiseptic stations at the terminal. Face masks are mandatory.