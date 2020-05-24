It is official: primary schools, preschools and day care facilities will re-open on Monday, June 1st.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced Sunday that the Commission on Public Health Cases from Virulent Factors has unanimously recommended that the above facilities re-open.

The school year is extended to late June.

Petsas, Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos will give a joint briefing Monday afternoon detailing how these facilities will operate.

On Monday, May 25, universities resume laboratory classes and, for Medicine School students, clinics.