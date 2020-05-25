Coronavirus death toll inches up to 172 on Monday morning

Greece’s coronavirus death toll rose to 172 in the early hours of Monday after an 82-year-old woman died in an Athens hospital, following 24 hours without a fatality.

According to media reports, the woman had been admitted to Evangelismos Hospital with Covid-19 on April 17 and suffered underlying health problems.

In Sunday’s regular briefing, the country’s health authorities said that three new confirmed infections brought the total to 2,878. Of these, 56.8% have been traced to another carrier of the virus and 21.8% are related to international travel.

The official data also showed that 19 people were intubated in intensive care on Sunday evening, with an average age of 70 years old. Of them, 65% were men and 90% had underlying health problems. Also, 100 patients have been discharged from intensive care.