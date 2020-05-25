IKEA set to open ‘urban’ store in Piraeus

Popular Swedish furniture and houseware retailer IKEA is set to open an “urban concept store” in downtown Piraeus, following the success two years ago of a pop-up store opened in the Greek port city.

IKEA, which is represented in Greece by Fourlis, said on Monday that the 2,000 square meter store will located on central Gounari Street and is set to open in October.



Spread out over three floors it will carry some of the top-selling items from its bigger outlets and provide help with ideas and practical tips for redesigning or refurbishing kitchens and other parts of the home.

The outlet will also have a restaurant and a Swedish food store, as well as a takeaway cafe on the ground floor.