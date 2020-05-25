Primary schools to host classes until June 26

The academic year for primary schools is being extended until the end of next month and children in kindergarten and elementary will attend classes until June 26, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Monday.

The clarification on the length of the extension was made after a decision was announced last week for relaunching primary education classes as of June 1, following the successful reopening of middle and high schools earlier this month.

Classes in kindergarten and elementary school will be limited to 15 students at a time and, in the event that numbers exceed this limit, will be split into two sessions.

Children with health problems or living with a family member who is vulnerable to the coronavirus will continue to be taught remotely, Kerameus said.

The June 1 opening also extends to special education schools.