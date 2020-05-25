Woman in Kallithea was attacked with vitriol, lab exam shows

The caustic substance that was splashed over a 34-year-old woman during an assault in southern Athens last week was identified at the State General Laboratory as sulphuric acid (vitriol), police sources told state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Monday.

Police have not identified the attacker and are focusing on how the attacker got hold of vitriol which is not sold commercially. Officers are also examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

Speaking to the police, the victim said the suspect was a tall, thin woman dressed in black and wearing a face mask. She said she did not recognise her.

The attack happened as the 34-year-old woman was waiting for the elevator at her office where she works in the district of Kallithea on May 20.

She is being treated in a private clinic in Neo Faliro, southern Athens.