One new Covid-19 death in Greece, four new infections

Greek Health authorities on Monday announced one more death from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and four new cases of infections in the country which raise the total number to 2,882.

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 172, of which 51 were women (29.7 pct) and the rest were men. The median age of the deceased was 76 years and 94.8 percent had an underlying disease and / or were aged 70 and over.

Eighteen people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the median age of those patients being 69. At the same time, 101 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 155,037 tests.