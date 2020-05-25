1,020 Covid-19 tests conducted in Parliament come back negative

Lawmakers and staff working at the Greek Parliament who were sampled for the coronavirus have tested negative, according to reports on Monday.



More specifically, tests took place in Parliament on May 19, 20 and 21, conducted by a team from the National Public Health Organization (EODY).



A total of 1,020 people were examined on a voluntary basis, including 156 deputies, 546 employees and 318 people from the guard service, parliamentary editors and others.