NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Rain and thunderstorms through Friday

TAGS: Weather

After several weeks of sunny conditions, the weather is expected to spoil from Tuesday, with the National Observatory of Athens’ online Meteo weather service forecasting rain and thunderstorms in many parts until Friday.

The wet front will affect much of the mainland and the islands, particularly in the afternoons while temperatures are also expected to drop, particularly in northern parts where lows will drop to 6 degrees Celsius.

Hailstorms and strong winds are also expected in some parts, particularly in the north.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 