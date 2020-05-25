Eight countries say gas deserves EU help

Greece and seven other European countries have urged the European Union to include natural gas in future funding, as the bloc’s executive prepares to unveil its plan for a green economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The European Commission will on Wednesday present its trillion-euro proposal for the bloc’s next budget, alongside a coronavirus Recovery Fund to mobilize investments in line with its climate goals.



Greece, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have asked Brussels not to exclude natural gas projects from future funding.



“It is of crucial importance to maintain EU support and financial assistance for the development of gas infrastructure,” they said in a discussion paper seen by Reuters.

[Reuters]